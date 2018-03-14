US attorney general returning to Kentucky on opioid issue

It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
NBC affiliate WLEX-TV confirms Officer Scott Hamilton was conducting an investigation when he was fatally shot.More >>
Nashville Mayor David Briley has announced his plans to demolish Greer Stadium and convert the land into a park.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is returning to Kentucky and will meet with families of overdose victims.More >>
Students across the nation will be walking out of their classrooms on Wednesday in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
Tennessee's Board of Regents has named the next presidents at Nashville State Community College and Motlow State Community College.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam is joining several other Tennessee officials voicing concerns over President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.More >>
Two local moms, Evie Deaton and Kaylee Mckee, used the program to grow their families. The women live an hour apart and found each other while pregnant and part of a special Facebook group.More >>
They threw a lunchtime birthday bash in Smithville today for two World War II veterans, and twin brothers, who celebrated their 92nd year.More >>
Several residents in South Nashville report large groups of tourists renting Brent Miller’s AirBnb property at 306 Radnor Street making noise and parking cars in the yard and street.More >>
