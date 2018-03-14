National School Walkout demonstrations planned in Middle TN

On Wednesday, high school students across the mid-state are expected to participate in various displays of peaceful protest in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

Whatever statement students chose to make tomorrow to honor victims of gun violence, Metro Schools want them to do it safely. Officials are reminding kids walking out of class might not be against the rules, but walking off campus is a punishable offense. Nationally, it's being called a walk-out. Here in Nashville, Metro Schools is using a different word, "observance." The district has left it up to school principals to decide how to handle it, so some have speaker...

Students will be honoring the lives lost in the mass shooting in Parkland, FL. (WSMV)

Students across the nation will be walking out of their classrooms on Wednesday in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.

Rallies and ceremonies are being planned at schools across Middle Tennessee.

Student activists in Hendersonville have organized themselves on Twitter and have created their own account. It's clear that they not only want to honor the victims, but they also want to take a clear stance for more gun control.

Students will be walking out of their classrooms at 10 a.m. and will gather outside for 17 minutes, which will represent one minute for each person who was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The principal at Hendersonville High School has allotted time for students to participate in the walkout and get to and from class. He said he does not mind them standing up and waiting to be heard.

Different schools have different policies about their students' decision to walk out of class.

Below is a list of local schools participating in the walkout:

Big Picture High School (Nashville)

Creswell Middle Prep (Nashville)

East End Prep (Nashville)

Gallatin High School

Head Magnet School (Nashville)

Hendersonville High School

Hume-Fogg High School (Nashville)

MLK Jr. Magnet High School (Nashville)

Overton High School (Nashville)

West End Middle School (Nashville)

Williamson County Schools

Rutherford County Schools (including Riverdale High School and Siegel High School)

Metro Nashville Public Schools officials are reminding students that walking out of class might not be against the rules but walking off campus is a punishable offense. Click here to read more.

The superintendent of Williamson County Schools issued this statement about the walkouts:

Some Williamson County Schools students have shared with principals their intent to participate in a 17 minute National School Walkout at 10:00 A.M. on March 14, 2018, in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy in Florida. WCS is not promoting participation. However, I believe it would be unwise not to prepare and provide families with information. Williamson County Schools recognizes students' constitutional right to assemble peacefully and to engage in free speech. For students participating, peaceful assembly will be allowed at predetermined locations designated by school administrators to maximize student safety. Participating students will miss classroom instruction and will be required to complete missed assignments. No student will be permitted to leave campus without being properly checked out by a parent. School visitors will not be permitted on campus during this specific event. Please take time to discuss the content of this letter with your child (particularly high school and middle school students) and help them understand that all other rules outlined in school handbooks remain in place and will be enforced. We will not tolerate behavior that disrupts school operations or threatens the safety and order of our schools. My highest priority is to maintain a safe and orderly environment for all students as they learn and grow. As always, if your child needs support please reach out to a teacher, principal or counselor.

