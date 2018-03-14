National School Walkout demonstrations held in Middle TN

Whatever statement students chose to make tomorrow to honor victims of gun violence, Metro Schools want them to do it safely. Officials are reminding kids walking out of class might not be against the rules, but walking off campus is a punishable offense. Nationally, it's being called a walk-out. Here in Nashville, Metro Schools is using a different word, "observance." The district has left it up to school principals to decide how to handle it, so some have speaker...More >>
On Wednesday, high school students across the mid-state are expected to participate in various displays of peaceful protest in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.More >>
It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
Students across the nation will be walking out of their classrooms on Wednesday in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released its report on the use of corporal punishment statewide.More >>
Instructor Dr. John Johnson says that over the past 17 years he has watched veterans in wheelchairs stand again and stroke survivors regain movement in their limbs.More >>
A teen was injured after crashing into a school bus on Brick Church Pike in north Nashville.More >>
NBC affiliate WLEX-TV confirms Officer Scott Hamilton was conducting an investigation when he was fatally shot.More >>
Nashville Mayor David Briley has announced his plans to demolish Greer Stadium and convert the land into a park.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is returning to Kentucky and will meet with families of overdose victims.More >>
Tennessee's Board of Regents has named the next presidents at Nashville State Community College and Motlow State Community College.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam is joining several other Tennessee officials voicing concerns over President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.More >>
Republican candidate Shane Reeves has won the District 14 State Senate election in a landslide victory over Democratic candidate Gayle Jordan.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
Several residents in South Nashville report large groups of tourists renting Brent Miller’s AirBnb property at 306 Radnor Street making noise and parking cars in the yard and street.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
Two local moms, Evie Deaton and Kaylee Mckee, used the program to grow their families. The women live an hour apart and found each other while pregnant and part of a special Facebook group.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
It's common for squirrels or birds to cause power outages by tampering with transformers. This, however, was not the case in Pulaski on Tuesday. Linemen Scooter Sumners and Jonathan Vickers with the Pulaski Electric Service responded to an outage on Aspen Hill Road, and found that a bobcat had caused the outage.More >>
Authorities are unsure if the puppy was alive at the time of the feeding.More >>
