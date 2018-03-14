Metro outlines rules for student walk-out to make it safe, meaningful

Whatever statement students chose to make tomorrow to honor victims of gun violence, Metro Schools want them to do it safely.

Officials are reminding kids walking out of class might not be against the rules, but walking off campus is a punishable offense.

Nationally, it's being called a walk-out. Here in Nashville, Metro Schools is using a different word, "observance."

The district has left it up to school principals to decide how to handle it, so some have speakers, some are holding a moment of silence,.and some are simply walking out.

The issue of gun violence for many Metro families is personal, just like their decision on how to respond tomorrow when tens of thousands of students and teachers are expected to walk out of their classrooms.

"You fight for something you believe in," said teacher Paige Christy told News4 on Tuesday. "You fight for a cause and in memory of the people who lost their lives, and I am excited about that."

School officials say Metro students have been upfront with their plans, and as long as they stay on campus, they don't anticipate issues.

"The reason we want our students to stay on campus is [that]on campus, they are under the supervision of adults in the building," said Dr. Tony Majors with Metro Schools. "Once they leave campus, they are not."

Majors says if students walk off campus, they are technically loitering, which is against school policy.

"While we support our students desire to elevate their voice around this issue, we want to make sure we are doing it lawfully," Majors said.

He says when parents drop their kids off at school tomorrow, they should know exactly what their child plans to do.

"I know our school is having an event outside so the students actually get to stand up and walk out of the building, which I think makes the statement they are trying to make," Christy said.

Parents also have the option to sign their child out of class if they want to observe the day off campus.

Today the ACLU sent out a letter to school directors across the country, urging them to uphold students 1st Amendment rights tomorrow.

The group says they may intervene if a student feels their rights of free speech are violated.

Most planned walkouts in Nashville are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.