Nashville Airbnb owner caught listing house for 22 guests

Several residents in South Nashville report large groups of tourists renting Brent Miller’s AirBnb property at 306 Radnor Street making noise and parking cars in the yard and street.

Metro Codes Department records list 306 Radnor Street as a two-bedroom home with a maximum occupancy of 8 guests.

After neighbors asked News4 for help, we found Miller was listing the house on VRBO.comand Airbnb.com for up to 22 guests.

“You can’t have an event space in the middle of a neighborhood,” said one neighbor. “That’s just logic.”

In December, the Metro Codes Department cited Miller for advertising the house for too many people. The city issued a civil warrant and set his court date for February 14th, but the warrant was never served so he didn’t have to show up.

When News4 showed the listings to Miller he admitted to advertising the house for up to 22 people.

“It’s got twelve beds in it,” he said. “I will change that immediately.”

As of Tuesday evening, the house was listed for 12+ guests.

