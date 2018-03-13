Preds take No.1 spot in NHL after 3-1 victory over Winnipeg

In what some labeled the "biggest game of the year," the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1, becoming the No. 1 team in the NHL.

Despite leading the leauge, the Preds are still neck-and-neck with the Tampa Bay Lighting, tied with 100 goals this season.

When opposing teams come to Bridgestone Arena, sometimes they run into a buzzsaw. The Nashville Predators can do that, folks.

Tuesday night, Winnipeg got the brunt of it.

I'm sure it didn't help the Jets' cause that the Preds were coming off their first loss in three weeks.

Less than three minutes into the first period, Kevin Fiala scores. Big opening frame for the home team.

Preds would be on the penalty kill--and it's the king of the shorties, Austin Watson -- boom. His fourth-shorthanded goal of the season.

Then on the same penalty kill---Viktor Arvidsson and Philip Forsberg do a little dance!! Are you serious about this???

Three-nothing preds after one!

Goalie Pekka Rinne is also 9-0 in starting games this season.

That's how they roll.

