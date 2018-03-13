After meeting on Facebook, local moms set up play-date for 'siblings' adopted as embryos

While more families are suing an Ohio fertility clinic where eggs and embryos were jeopardized, a Nashville hospital says it has thousands of available embryos waiting to be adopted.

Centennial Medical Center now hosts the American Embryo Adoption Agency (AEAA).

Two local moms, Evie Deaton and Kaylee Mckee, used the program to grow their families.

The women live an hour apart and found each other while pregnant and part of a special Facebook group.

When they realized their adopted embryos came from the same donor batch and would be genetic siblings, they scheduled a playdate.

"10 years of infertility, we just couldn't let go," Deaton said. "We really wanted to experience pregnancy. This was the perfect option for us."

"It's the best of both worlds," McKee said. "You still get to do adoption, but you get to carry that child."

The Deatons adopted their older son at birth, learning about the program after trying for a decade to have a baby.

The McKees tried to conceive for four years.

"We can pick the right race, the right physical traits," said Dr. Jaime Vasquez, medical director of the American Embryo Adoption Agency. "We can try to have a perfect match with that patient who wants to adopt."

The AAEA, which is part of the Center for Reproductive Health in Green Hills, says its eligible embryos have a wide variety of ethnic and genetic makeup.

"And it's less public," added Cara Lawson, a women's health nurse practitioner at the Center for Reproductive Health at Centennial Medical Center. "It's not something people have to share that they received a donated embryo. No one needs to know you didn't conceive this baby on your own."

Vasquez says embryo adoption costs between just under $8,000 dollars for the surgical part of the process.

There is no cost for the actual embryo.

The fertilized eggs are donated by willing couples who don't want to destroy their eggs after undergoing surgeries like a hysterectomy, a procedure where women have all or part of their uterus removed.

Vasquez says the adoption process requires no home study, there are no parental age limits, and they don't require the couple to be married in order to adopt.

Eight-year-old Noah Deaton says he couldn't be happier with his new little brother.

"I saw my mom on the couch sitting on a pillow with a baby," Noah said. "I saw him, and I thought he was adorable, and I thought I was gonna become the big brother. This is the first day of the best day ever."

