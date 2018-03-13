After meeting on Facebook, local moms set up play-date for 'siblings' adopted as embryos

It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
Two local moms, Evie Deaton and Kaylee Mckee, used the program to grow their families. The women live an hour apart and found each other while pregnant and part of a special Facebook group.More >>
They threw a lunchtime birthday bash in Smithville today for two World War II veterans, and twin brothers, who celebrated their 92nd year.More >>
Several residents in South Nashville report large groups of tourists renting Brent Miller’s AirBnb property at 306 Radnor Street making noise and parking cars in the yard and street.More >>
Whatever statement students chose to make tomorrow to honor victims of gun violence, Metro Schools want them to do it safely. Officials are reminding kids walking out of class might not be against the rules, but walking off campus is a punishable offense. Nationally, it's being called a walk-out. Here in Nashville, Metro Schools is using a different word, "observance." The district has left it up to school principals to decide how to handle it, so some have speaker...More >>
In what some labeled the "biggest game of the year," the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1, becoming the No. 1 team in the NHL.More >>
It's common for squirrels or birds to cause power outages by tampering with transformers. This, however, was not the case in Pulaski on Tuesday. Linemen Scooter Sumners and Jonathan Vickers with the Pulaski Electric Service responded to an outage on Aspen Hill Road, and found that a bobcat had caused the outage.More >>
Republican candidate Shane Reeves has won the District 14 State Senate election in a landslide victory over Democratic candidate Gayle Jordan.More >>
It was one of the most talked about stories in Middle Tennessee last year. A teenager and her 50-year-old teacher disappeared together. They left Maury County together and traveled nearly 2,000 miles across the country. One year since they disappeared, we're taking a look back at the case of teacher Tad Cummins.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
Several residents in South Nashville report large groups of tourists renting Brent Miller’s AirBnb property at 306 Radnor Street making noise and parking cars in the yard and street.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
Two local moms, Evie Deaton and Kaylee Mckee, used the program to grow their families. The women live an hour apart and found each other while pregnant and part of a special Facebook group.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
Republican candidate Shane Reeves has won the District 14 State Senate election in a landslide victory over Democratic candidate Gayle Jordan.More >>
It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >>
It's common for squirrels or birds to cause power outages by tampering with transformers. This, however, was not the case in Pulaski on Tuesday. Linemen Scooter Sumners and Jonathan Vickers with the Pulaski Electric Service responded to an outage on Aspen Hill Road, and found that a bobcat had caused the outage.More >>
Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.More >>
