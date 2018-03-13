Pulaski linemen discover bobcat caused power outage

It's common for squirrels or birds to cause power outages by tampering with transformers.

This, however, was not the case in Pulaski on Tuesday. Linemen Scooter Sumners and Jonathan Vickers with the Pulaski Electric Service responded to an outage on Aspen Hill Road, and found that a bobcat had caused the outage.

PES posted a photo on of one the linemen hoisting the curious cat, adding that neither of the linemen had ever encountered something like this in their career.

TWRA describes bobcats as "Very secretive, solitary and seldom seen by humans." They also said, "Compared to other wildlife species they rarely cause conflicts with human activities."

Try telling that to PES.

