Republican Shane Reeves wins District 14 senate race in landslide victory

Republican candidate Shane Reeves has won the District 14 State Senate election in a landslide victory over Democrat Gayle Jordan.

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Reeves had received 71.73 percent of the total vote over Democrat Gayle Jordan.

"I am humbled and honored to be elected to represent the 14th district as OUR State Senator," Reeves said in a statement Tuesday evening. "I will work hard to be the people’s voice across Rutherford, Bedford, Marshall, Lincoln, and Moore counties. I am proud of the campaigns we ran and commend the efforts of my opponents. We had a great team and I am thankful to those who worked hard to get us across the finish line tonight.”

District 14 is comprised of parts of Bedford, Lincoln, Marshall, Moore and Rutherford County.

Reeves will complete the term of former State Senator Jim Tracy, who resigned from the post after he was appointed to a federal position by Pres. Donald Trump. The term ends in 2020.

“Whether Democrat or Republican, conservative or liberal, we must all move forward together to grow our district, bring new jobs, keep taxes low, and confront the issues facing Tennessee," Reeves said. "My family and I have been overwhelmed and blessed as we have gotten to know so many new friends across our great district. I look forward to getting to work in Nashville to tackle the issues that are important to the 14th district.”

Republican leaders around the state have shared statements congratulating Reeves on his victory.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden:

"Tonight’s election shows that voters see the results of Tennessee’s Republican leadership - increased economic opportunity, expanded access to education, and record low unemployment rates. Congratulations to Shane Reeves and his hardworking campaign team. Shane will work to further the Republican record of success in the Tennessee Senate."

The TN GOP was under fire last week for using a photo of Reeve's opponent, Gayle Jordan, in a controversial attack ad.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge):

"Congratulations to Senator Shane Reeves on his decisive victory tonight. His conservative message and history as a successful businessman clearly resonated with the voters of District 14. He will be a highly valuable asset as the Senate works to keep Tennessee the greatest state in the nation to live, work and raise a family. I look forward to working with him. The Tennessee Democratic Party has now marshaled its statewide resources in two Senate special elections. They have come up empty twice. These results prove that any blue wave will hit a big, red seawall in Tennessee. The Tennessee Republican story of success is unparalleled. The Republican majority in Tennessee has reduced taxes, kept debt low and created an environment for more Tennesseans to have jobs than at any time in history. I look forward to our senators taking this clear record of success to the voters again in November."

