In-state tuition bill for 'Dreamers' clears 1st hurdle in TN Legislature

A Tennessee House subcommittee has approved legislation that includes in-state tuition at public colleges for students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.

Republican Rep. Mark White's bill cleared its first hurdle in about one minute Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Dawn White argued Tennessee shouldn't subsidize those immigrants.

Dozens of students took photos with Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and lobbied lawmakers today at the Capitol.

Haslam says they grew up here, attended high school here and are staying here -- and Tennessee needs a trained workforce.

Republican sponsor Sen. Todd Gardenhire believes a proposal from Pres. Donald Trump helps the tuition bill's chances.

Trump's proposal includes a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants who currently could qualify for deportation protection and seeks new legal immigration restrictions and $25 billion for border security. The plan has divided Congress.

