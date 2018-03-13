In-state tuition bill for 'Dreamers' clears 1st hurdle in TN Legislature

It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
They threw a lunchtime birthday bash in Smithville today for two World War II veterans, and twin brothers, who celebrated their 92nd year.More >>
They threw a lunchtime birthday bash in Smithville today for two World War II veterans, and twin brothers, who celebrated their 92nd year.More >>
Republican candidate Shane Reeves has won the District 14 State Senate election in a landslide victory over Democratic candidate Gayle Jordan.More >>
Republican candidate Shane Reeves has won the District 14 State Senate election in a landslide victory over Democratic candidate Gayle Jordan.More >>
It's common for squirrels or birds to cause power outages by tampering with transformers. This, however, was not the case in Pulaski on Tuesday. Linemen Scooter Sumners and Jonathan Vickers with the Pulaski Electric Service responded to an outage on Aspen Hill Road, and found that a bobcat had caused the outage.More >>
It's common for squirrels or birds to cause power outages by tampering with transformers. This, however, was not the case in Pulaski on Tuesday. Linemen Scooter Sumners and Jonathan Vickers with the Pulaski Electric Service responded to an outage on Aspen Hill Road, and found that a bobcat had caused the outage.More >>
It was one of the most talked about stories in Middle Tennessee last year. A teenager and her 50-year-old teacher disappeared together. They left Maury County together and traveled nearly 2,000 miles across the country. One year since they disappeared, we're taking a look back at the case of teacher Tad Cummins.More >>
It was one of the most talked about stories in Middle Tennessee last year. A teenager and her 50-year-old teacher disappeared together. They left Maury County together and traveled nearly 2,000 miles across the country. One year since they disappeared, we're taking a look back at the case of teacher Tad Cummins.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
A Tennessee House subcommittee has approved legislation with in-state tuition for public college students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.More >>
A Tennessee House subcommittee has approved legislation with in-state tuition for public college students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.More >>
Most people think their medical records are safe, but according to Bruce McCully, they're not. McCully is the CEO of Dynamic Edge, a Nashville company that eliminates computer problems for businesses. He said they've seen six Middle Tennessee hospitals attacked by ransomware in the past year.More >>
Most people think their medical records are safe, but according to Bruce McCully, they're not. McCully is the CEO of Dynamic Edge, a Nashville company that eliminates computer problems for businesses. He said they've seen six Middle Tennessee hospitals attacked by ransomware in the past year.More >>
Stealing from the family medicine cabinet is the number one source for teen drug abuse. One mother is making it her mission to make it harder to pilfer prescription drugs.More >>
Stealing from the family medicine cabinet is the number one source for teen drug abuse. One mother is making it her mission to make it harder to pilfer prescription drugs.More >>
Dr. Mike Looney announced Tuesday he will soon take a leave of absence due to health complications, Williamson County Schools officials confirmed. It is unclear when he will begin his leave, but a spokesperson from the school said he will soon undergo surgery and treatment for a tumor found in his pancreas.More >>
Dr. Mike Looney announced Tuesday he will soon take a leave of absence due to health complications, Williamson County Schools officials confirmed. It is unclear when he will begin his leave, but a spokesperson from the school said he will soon undergo surgery and treatment for a tumor found in his pancreas.More >>