Metro detectives investigating Sussex Drive murder - WSMV News 4

Metro detectives investigating Sussex Drive murder

(Source: MNPD) (Source: MNPD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Stephens' son found his mom in the shed after reporting her missing earlier in the day. Police said the two last spoke via phone on the previous Friday. 

Police are asking anyone with information on Stephens' murder to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

