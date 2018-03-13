Williamson Dir. of Schools to go on leave for health complications

Dr. Mike Looney announced Tuesday he will soon take a leave of absence due to health complications, Williamson County Schools officials confirmed.

It is unclear when he will begin his leave, but a spokesperson from the school said he will soon undergo surgery and treatment for a tumor found in his pancreas.

While Dr. Looney is out of the office, Deputy Superintendent Jason Golden will lead the district.

District officials say Looney is grateful for all positive thoughts but asks the community to respect his privacy and refrain from sending him cards, emails or text messages regarding his condition and treatment.

Dr. Looney made headlines last month when he was charged with assault by a student and her mother.

In a special vote, the school district decided not to seek additional punishment against Looney.

He is expected in court on March 27.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.