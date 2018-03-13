Williamson Dir. of Schools to go on leave for health complications

It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
Most people think their medical records are safe, but according to Bruce McCully, they're not. McCully is the CEO of Dynamic Edge, a Nashville company that eliminates computer problems for businesses. He said they've seen six Middle Tennessee hospitals attacked by ransomware in the past year.
Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Stealing from the family medicine cabinet is the number one source for teen drug abuse. One mother is making it her mission to make it harder to pilfer prescription drugs.
Dr. Mike Looney announced Tuesday he will soon take a leave of absence due to health complications, Williamson County Schools officials confirmed. It is unclear when he will begin his leave, but a spokesperson from the school said he will soon undergo surgery and treatment for a tumor found in his pancreas.
It was one of the most talked about stories in Middle Tennessee last year. A teenager and her 50-year-old teacher disappeared together. They left Maury County together and traveled nearly 2,000 miles across the country. One year since they disappeared, we're taking a look back at the case of teacher Tad Cummins.
U.S. Marshals apprehended the suspect at the center of Sunday's AMBER Alert, and an altercation on Monday with Lebanon Police, after a short chase in Rutherford County on Tuesday.
There will be another weekend closure on Interstate 24 downtown, Tennessee Dept. of Transportation officials announced Tuesday. TDOT crews will work on the same section of interstate between the I-65 interchange north of downtown and the I-40 interchange east of downtown.
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.
A 76-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a head-on crash on Briley Parkway.
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.
It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson won the bizarre California court battle Monday over the killer's body.
A heartbreaking video shows the moment a group of strangers found a 9-month-old baby crawling across a busy street in upstate New York.
A dog is dead after its owner was forced to store the pup inside the overhead bin of a plane by a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight.
Joshua Jordi, 21, is a student at Minnesota State University. His father, 50-year-old Timothy Jordi, was found dead at his home on Washington Street in Sparta.
A close encounter between U.S. Navy pilots and a possible unidentified flying object (UFO) was captured on video, and the mysterious footage has been released to the public.
