Tech expert: Mid-state patient records vulnerable to hackers

Most people think their medical records are safe, but according to local tech expert Bruce McCully, they're not.

McCully is the CEO of Dynamic Edge, a Nashville company that eliminates computer problems for businesses.

He said they've seen six Middle Tennessee hospitals attacked by ransomware in the past year.

While he can't say which ones, "I can tell you that this is a problem we should all be concerned about," McCully said.

McCully said the bad guys steal medical records, then sell them.

A single person's medical record can sell for around $1200 on the dark web.

Think about the information in your medical record -- it's enough to open credit cards, bank accounts or even have a surgery under your name.

"Often regular IT groups are not qualified or don't have the tools to deal with this, and they misdiagnose it as 'our hard drive is filling up on our server, we need to fix this,'" McCully said.

Unless they can prove with certainty that medical records were not stolen, medical facilities are supposed to send out a press release. Facilities are also supposed to send out notice if more than 600 people are affected by a potential breach.

McCully warned that doesn't always happen.

"Here's the thing, it'ss embarrassing, right?" McCully said. "So when a hospital has an event like this happen, they want to keep it under wraps. They don't want anybody to know."

McCully said the best thing you can do is ask questions about what's being done to keep your personal information safe.

If you see something like paper files out in the open, McCully said that's cause for concern.

