Looking back on the case of Tad Cummins one year later

It was one of the most talked about stories in Middle Tennessee last year. A teenager and her 50-year-old teacher disappeared together. They left Maury County together and traveled nearly 2,000 miles across the country. One year since they disappeared, we're taking a look back at the case of teacher Tad Cummins.



"Your prayers and support are deeply appreciated," attorney Jason Whatley read from a family's statement in March 2017. "As a family, we are focused on one thing and one thing only, quick and safe return."

Whatley read the statement just days after that family's 15-year-old daughter disappeared with her teacher Tad Cummins.



"He's 50, she's 15," said Josh DeVine of the TBI, speaking at a press conference days after the two disappeared. "He was in a position of authority. She was a high school student. We believe this teen is in danger. We want her home. We want him in custody."

Maury County Public Schools claimed Cummins had been suspended from Culleoka High once they were made aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship with the girl.

Whatley argued the school system waited nearly two weeks for that suspension.



"Don't delay and then tell the public they did not, which is what they did," he said. "They can't do this."

For more than a month of the two missing, there were community vigils and pleas for Cummins to come forward from people including his wife.



"Tad, this is not you," said Jill Cummins in a March 2017 press conference. "This is not who you are. We can help you get through this."

Finally, in April, Cummins and the girl were found living in a cabin in a California commune.



"When they showed up, they were very scared," one resident told News 4 in April. "He was shaking. They seemed like they were on the run or something."

Cummins was arrested. The girl was returned to her family.

The case did bring about some changes. In May, Maury County released a new checklist of investigative procedures for filing complaints against an employee. They require school officials to submit written statements, notify authorities and parents of allegations and maintain a file of the complaint. Training took place for the county's employees in July.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.