Mother fights to make lockable Rx bottles the new norm

Stealing from the family medicine cabinet is the number one source for teen drug abuse.

One mother is making it her mission to make it harder to pilfer prescription drugs.

A “locking" pill bottle works the same as any combination lock, with a set of four numbers you have to correctly line up to be able to open the bottle.

Betty Mason knows the pain of losing a child to opioid abuse. She believes these bottles can end up saving lives.

“We got the phone call at 3 o’clock in the morning. It was the last and most dreaded phone call you'll ever get,” said Mason.

Her 19-year-old daughter Kathryn died in May of 2016. Kathryn Mason was once a talented athlete and equestrian.

Over a six-year period, her opioid addiction took hold.

“It's a hard thing to watch your child's personality slip away from you and see this disease take over and take everything away from them," Mason said.

Mason is now taking the fight to her daughter's killer. She recently met with lawmakers about requiring that prescriptions come to patients in a lockable container.

The bill, called the "Pilfering Prevention Act," is designed to try and prevent easy access.

“I know this isn't going to solve everything. It's not going to stop a hardcore drug addict, but it can prevent, and allow parents to un-surface some other issues that might be going on with their children,” Mason explained.

It has been nearly 50 years since Congress passed the “Poison Prevention Packaging Act,” which required the childproof bottles used today.

“if a child can walk, they can get to a prescription bottle. And these (bottles) are not child proof. Kids are much smarter now and they can get into anything like that,” she said.

Dr. Sterling Haring at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says they are targeting a larger population now than they were 50 years ago, and that these lockable pill bottles are a fantastic next step. He says he look forward to speaking with lawmakers in committee, and that he believes this has enough merit to move forward.