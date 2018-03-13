TDOT: I-24 closure rescheduled for next weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Two law enforcement agencies worked together to round up 21 different people wanted in connection with ongoing drugs and weapons investigations in Middle Tennessee on Friday morning.More >>
Two law enforcement agencies worked together to round up 21 different people wanted in connection with ongoing drugs and weapons investigations in Middle Tennessee on Friday morning.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
The bridge repair project has been pushed back to the weekend of April 20.More >>
The bridge repair project has been pushed back to the weekend of April 20.More >>
A portion of 5th Avenue North in downtown Nashville will be closed due to emergency sewer repairs starting on Thursday.More >>
A portion of 5th Avenue North in downtown Nashville will be closed due to emergency sewer repairs starting on Thursday.More >>
According to the Franklin Police Department, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the utility poles on Columbia Avenue.More >>
According to the Franklin Police Department, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the utility poles on Columbia Avenue.More >>
Twenty of Tennessee's state parks are holding public meetings where community members can comment on current and future park improvement projects.More >>
Twenty of Tennessee's state parks are holding public meetings where community members can comment on current and future park improvement projects.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee man has been sentenced to home confinement and ordered to pay $100,000 for having submachine guns that weren't registered.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee man has been sentenced to home confinement and ordered to pay $100,000 for having submachine guns that weren't registered.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
An MTSU student accused of stalking young women has been arrested.More >>
An MTSU student accused of stalking young women has been arrested.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a popular south Nashville bar.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a popular south Nashville bar.More >>
Smyrna Police seek information on an attack of a man injured when a chemical was thrown on him during a home invasion.More >>
Smyrna Police seek information on an attack of a man injured when a chemical was thrown on him during a home invasion.More >>
Will Ferrell was reportedly transported to the hospital after the SUV he was riding in flipped during a two-car accident.More >>
Will Ferrell was reportedly transported to the hospital after the SUV he was riding in flipped during a two-car accident.More >>
Ronald Reed Jr., 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.More >>
Ronald Reed Jr., 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.More >>
A quick-thinking father punched a man who tried to kidnap his 3-year-old daughter, according to police in California.More >>
A quick-thinking father punched a man who tried to kidnap his 3-year-old daughter, according to police in California.More >>