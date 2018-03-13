TDOT: I-24 closing another weekend in April for follow-up bridge repair

There will be another weekend closure on Interstate 24 downtown, Tennessee Dept. of Transportation officials announced Tuesday.

The weekend of April 13, TDOT crews will work on the same section of interstate between the I-65 interchange north of downtown and the I-40 interchange east of downtown.

The work is part of the $28.5 million dollar project to rebuild two bridges, Oldham Street and Spring Street, that cross over the corridor.

The road will close starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 13, and will reopen again at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 16.

TDOT closed the bridges for four weekends last year summer to completely rebuild the bridges.

Throughout out the winter, they have been observing certain areas along the corridor that have started deteriorating because of multiple freeze-thaw cycles this winter and determined they already need more work.

Officials say the contractor has agreed to add this work to the existing $28.5 million contract, meaning the city won't have to shell out any more cash on the project.

The work is weather dependent, so in the event of rain, the following weekend, April 20-22, has been chosen as an alternate.

