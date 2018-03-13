TDOT: I-24 closing another weekend in April for follow-up bridge repair

It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
U.S. Marshals apprehended the suspect at the center of Sunday's AMBER Alert, and an altercation on Monday with Lebanon Police, after a short chase in Rutherford County on Tuesday.More >>
U.S. Marshals apprehended the suspect at the center of Sunday's AMBER Alert, and an altercation on Monday with Lebanon Police, after a short chase in Rutherford County on Tuesday.More >>
There will be another weekend closure on Interstate 24 downtown, Tennessee Dept. of Transportation officials announced Tuesday. TDOT crews will work on the same section of interstate between the I-65 interchange north of downtown and the I-40 interchange east of downtown.More >>
There will be another weekend closure on Interstate 24 downtown, Tennessee Dept. of Transportation officials announced Tuesday. TDOT crews will work on the same section of interstate between the I-65 interchange north of downtown and the I-40 interchange east of downtown.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
A 76-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a head-on crash on Briley Parkway.More >>
A 76-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a head-on crash on Briley Parkway.More >>
Ben Vaughn, 65, is still in the hospital but will be taken into custody after he is released.More >>
Ben Vaughn, 65, is still in the hospital but will be taken into custody after he is released.More >>
Joshua Jordi, 21, is a student at Minnesota State University. His father, 50-year-old Timothy Jordi, was found dead at his home on Washington Street in Sparta.More >>
Joshua Jordi, 21, is a student at Minnesota State University. His father, 50-year-old Timothy Jordi, was found dead at his home on Washington Street in Sparta.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be speaking to the International Association of Chiefs of Police on Thursday.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be speaking to the International Association of Chiefs of Police on Thursday.More >>
Police say a 20-year-old man was killed in an accidental shooting in Clarksville on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police say a 20-year-old man was killed in an accidental shooting in Clarksville on Monday afternoon.More >>
It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.More >>
It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >>
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson won the bizarre California court battle Monday over the killer's body.More >>
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson won the bizarre California court battle Monday over the killer's body.More >>
A heartbreaking video shows the moment a group of strangers found a 9-month-old baby crawling across a busy street in upstate New York.More >>
A heartbreaking video shows the moment a group of strangers found a 9-month-old baby crawling across a busy street in upstate New York.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A close encounter between U.S. Navy pilots and a possible unidentified flying object (UFO) was captured on video, and the mysterious footage has been released to the public.More >>
A close encounter between U.S. Navy pilots and a possible unidentified flying object (UFO) was captured on video, and the mysterious footage has been released to the public.More >>
A server at a Maine IHOP restaurant asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper that "this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time."More >>
A server at a Maine IHOP restaurant asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper that "this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time."More >>
Police recovered three guns and apprehended two suspects in relation to a home invasion on Ocoee Trail in Madison around 1 a.m. on Monday.More >>
Police recovered three guns and apprehended two suspects in relation to a home invasion on Ocoee Trail in Madison around 1 a.m. on Monday.More >>
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >>
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >>