Police looking for missing, endangered Murfreesboro teen

Molly Spies was last seen on March 7. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police)

Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered.

Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

She is a white female around 5'5" tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Spies has a heart condition that requires medication. She does not have that medication on her person, police say.

If you have seen Molly or know her current whereabouts, call Detective Tommy Roberts at 615-893-1311.

