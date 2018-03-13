Driver charged in deadly Ellington Parkway crash

Ben Vaughn, 65, will be taken to jail when he is released from the hospital. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police have charged a driver who was allegedly involved in a deadly crash on Ellington Parkway on Monday.

Ben Vaughn, 65, is still in the hospital but will be taken into custody after he is released.

Police say Vaughn was driving the wrong way in his 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when he hit a 2000 Infiniti I30 around 7:40 p.m.

Officers at the scene said they found a freshly opened beer inside the vehicle. According to police, Vaughn acted impaired when he spoke to an officer at the hospital.

The passenger in the Infiniti, 28-year-old Denisha McKinney, died after being taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Infiniti, 28-year-old Ulondria Bond of Antioch, was transported for non-critical injuries.

Her 2-year-old son was also seriously injured in the crash. Police say the child was buckled into a safety seat, but the seat was not secured into the back seat.

Vaughn is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of driving on a revoked license.

Vaughn has been previously convicted of DUI. His second conviction for a DUI offense was in 2015.

— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 13, 2018

