TBI: College student arrested for killing father in White County

A Minnesota college student has been arrested for allegedly killing his father in White County.

Joshua Jordi, 21, is a student at Minnesota State University.

His father, 50-year-old Timothy Jordi, was found dead at his home on Washington Street in Sparta.

Officers found his body while conducting a welfare check after he didn't show up for work on March 8.

Joshua Jordi was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder. He's being held on $1.5 million bond at the Blue Earth County Jail in Mankato, MN, and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

