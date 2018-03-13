Attorney General Sessions to speak at event in Nashville - WSMV News 4

Attorney General Sessions to speak at event in Nashville

Attorney General Jeff Sessions at an event in Nashville in August 2017. (WSMV file photo) Attorney General Jeff Sessions at an event in Nashville in August 2017. (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be traveling to Nashville on Thursday morning.

Sessions will be speaking to the International Association of Chiefs of Police at the Sheraton Music City Hotel on McGavock Pike.

Sessions is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m.

