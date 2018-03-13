Chef Paulette's Roman Peas & Asparagus w Pancetta & Onion

Roman Peas & Asparagus w Pancetta & Onion

2 tablespoons olive oil

5 slices pancetta, diced

1 medium onion, peeled, halved, thinly sliced

¼ cup dry white wine

1 bunch asparagus, trim off woody ends, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 lb. bag frozen petite peas

salt & pepper to taste

optional: 2-3 slices prosciutto, chopped (or thick chunked prosciutto)

Heat oil in a medium sauté pan. Add the pancetta. Cook until lightly browned. Add the onion & asparagus, cook until softened, about 3-4 minutes. Add the wine. Let it simmer for a minute or so until mostly evaporated. Add peas. Cook until peas heat through, add prosciutto, cook till heated through. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle a little olive oil.

