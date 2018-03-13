Chef Paulette's Roman Peas & Asparagus w Pancetta & Onion

Roman Peas & Asparagus w Pancetta & Onion
2 tablespoons olive oil
5 slices pancetta, diced
1 medium onion, peeled, halved, thinly sliced
¼ cup dry white wine
1 bunch asparagus, trim off woody ends, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 lb. bag frozen petite peas
salt & pepper to taste
optional: 2-3 slices prosciutto, chopped (or thick chunked prosciutto)
Heat oil in a medium sauté pan. Add the pancetta. Cook until lightly browned. Add the onion & asparagus, cook until softened, about 3-4 minutes. Add the wine. Let it simmer for a minute or so until mostly evaporated. Add peas. Cook until peas heat through, add prosciutto, cook till heated through. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle a little olive oil.
ChefPauletteMedia@gmail.com
ChefPaulette.net