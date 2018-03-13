20-year-old man killed in accidental shooting in Clarksville

Police say a 20-year-old man was killed in an accidental shooting in Clarksville on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the gunman was showing off his rifle to a family member when he pulled the trigger.

The victim, who was standing in front of the gun, was shot in the head.

Police said neither the gunman nor the victim was aware the rifle was loaded.

By the time officers responded to the home on Ringgold Road, the victim was no longer breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clarksville Police Department says there are no charges pending in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.

