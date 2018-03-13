Safety officials rely on schools to report, document threats

It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has seen an average of 30 school threats a day nationwide since the deadly mass shooting in Florida.More >>
Sumner County emergency crews worked to rescue someone who was trapped in a ravine overnight.More >>
Nashville Mayor David Briley will be making a big announcement about the future of Fort Negley and Greer Stadium.More >>
State parks throughout Tennessee will offer free, guided hikes later this month.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black and her husband have donated $250,000 to help build a new Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga.More >>
A special election is being held Tuesday to fill an empty seat in the Tennessee Senate.More >>
A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots during a domestic dispute in north Nashville overnight.More >>
On Wednesday, high school students across the mid-state are expected to participate in various displays of peaceful protest in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.More >>
It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >>
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson won the bizarre California court battle Monday over the killer's body.More >>
A close encounter between U.S. Navy pilots and a possible unidentified flying object (UFO) was captured on video, and the mysterious footage has been released to the public.More >>
A heartbreaking video shows the moment a group of strangers found a 9-month-old baby crawling across a busy street in upstate New York.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >>
An Alabama mother said school shootings have prompted her sixth-grade son, Javon to write out a will, in case something happened to him in school.More >>
Police recovered three guns and apprehended two suspects in relation to a home invasion on Ocoee Trail in Madison around 1 a.m. on Monday.More >>
