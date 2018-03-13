Mayor Briley to announce plans for Fort Negley, Greer Stadium - WSMV News 4

Mayor Briley to announce plans for Fort Negley, Greer Stadium

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville Mayor David Briley will be making a big announcement Tuesday morning about the future of Fort Negley and Greer Stadium.

This has been a controversial issue over the past few months after plans to redevelop the area were withdrawn after a recent study showed the historic area could be home to buried slaves.

Greer Stadium is the former home of the Nashville Sounds, who built a new ballpark in Germantown.

Briley will be speaking at a press conference at 10 a.m.

