Special election being held to replace Sen. Jim Tracy

NASHVILLE, TN

A special election is being held Tuesday to fill an empty seat in the Tennessee Senate.

Shane Reeves and Gayle Jordan are running to replace former Sen. Jim Tracy.

Tracy gave up his seat after being appointed by President Trump to a position within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This election impacts voters in Rutherford, Bedford, Marshall, Moore and Lincoln counties.

