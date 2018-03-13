Person rescued from ravine in Sumner County

Sumner County emergency crews worked to rescue someone who was trapped in a ravine overnight.

Officials said they used a basic rope system to pull the person from the ravine in Bethpage.

The Westmoreland Fire Department, the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, Sumner County EMS, Southeast Fire and Sumner County EMA all responded to the scene.

It's not clear how the person became trapped in the ravine.

