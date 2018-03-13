Shots fired during domestic dispute in north Nashville

The shooting happened along 17th Avenue North in north Nashville. (WSMV)

Police say a man and a woman both fired shots during a domestic dispute in north Nashville overnight.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of 17th Avenue North.

Police say the man fired shots and the woman fired back at him, but neither of them was hit.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested.

According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital for an ankle injury.

There were children asleep inside the home during the shooting, but none of them were injured.

