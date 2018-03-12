Tennessee universities: peaceful protests won't affect admissions

On Wednesday, high school students across the mid-state are expected to participate in various displays of peaceful protest in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

The protests are going to take place all across the country. The "National School Walkout" is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., respective to the time zone the schools are in. The event was organized by the same group that put together the Women's March on Washington.

However, some high schools administrators have reacted negatively to the idea of a walkout. The Needville Independent School District in Texas, for example, said students who participate in the protest will be suspended for three days.

Because some students may be suspended or otherwise punished for participating in the National School Walkout, hundreds of universities, including major Tennessee colleges, have issued statements reassuring students that any suspension due to participation in peaceful protests will not affect their application status with that university.

Vanderbilt University tweeted out a statement in response to the upcoming protests:

Students penalized for meaningful, peaceful participation in demonstrations will not be negatively impacted in our admissions process because they participated. Protection and promotion of civil discourse is central to the Vanderbilt experience and values https://t.co/ZIJF2ENU8g — VanderbiltU (@VanderbiltU) February 26, 2018

On Monday, the University of Tennessee released the following statement to News 4:

We are aware that many high school students plan to engage in peaceful demonstrations as a result of the recent tragedy in Florida. We want to reassure students that have applied or are admitted to UT that disciplinary actions enforced by your high school in association with participation in peaceful demonstrations will not affect your admissions decision.

MTSU also said that a student suspended for protesting would not jeopardize their admission status, so long as that student met the academic requirements to be admitted to the university.