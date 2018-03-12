Sheriff: Wife of missing firefighter’s cooperation with investigation 'minimal'

It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed.

Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.

News 4 spoke with a neighbor who said Reed’s wife Ellen Reed woke her up banging on her door around 1:30 a.m. the morning he disappeared.

“She said that they had been riding the trails and that they went off in the river,” Tamera Patrick said. “She was just screaming, ‘My husband, my husband, we’ve got to find him.’ So we called the cops immediately.”

Ellen Reed was not at the search scene Monday and has had little contact with investigators according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

“It’s been minimal to this point,” Davis said of Reed’s cooperation with the investigation. “There was a delay in that, and we’re definitely trying to look at every detail and do the best we can with every bit of it.”

Tamera Patrick told News 4 she believes Reed’s story.

“We know what happened in this house when she came in that night,” Patrick said. “From all I saw and how she was acting, to me, I believe everything she said.”

