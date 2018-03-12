2 arrested, 3 guns siezed in Madison home invasion

Police recovered three guns along with the victim's belongings in a Madison home invasion. (Photo: MNPD)

Police recovered three guns and apprehended two suspects in relation to a home invasion on Ocoee Trail in Madison around 1 a.m. on Monday.

One of the weapons obtained by police was an AR-15 recently stolen from a gun store in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

Officials say, Lorenzo Butler, 18, and Jamarius Cummins, 20, were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

They are being each being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The victim told police she and her friends were robbed at gunpoint inside her home.

The suspects stole three cellphones, a 42-inch television, cash and a PlayStation game system. They also fired a shot into the couch inside the apartment.

One of the victims managed to dial 911 before handing over their phone to the suspects. The call remained active for several minutes, allowing dispatchers to pinpoint the robber's location as they fled in a silver Nissan.

Police were pursuing the vehicle by the time they reached Barbara Lynn Way.

Cummins, the driver, was apprehended immediately.

Butler fled on foot, running into a home on Barbara Lynn Way, but was later arrested.

Three guns, an AR-15, a pistol, and an Uzi .22-caliber gun stolen in 2015, were recovered by police along with the victims' belongings.

It is unclear how many other suspects police are still looking for in connection with the burglary.

Federal agents are assisting Metro Police with the firearms recovered in the case.

