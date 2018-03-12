As students plan walk-out, parents fight to curb school violence

In the midst of social media storms, protests, and walk-outs, Mid-state parents are taking on the issue of school violence the old-fashioned way, hosting a round-table, face-to-face discussion on Monday night.

The small group of parents came from all different backgrounds.

Some are proud gun owners, some are not. Some identify themselves as Democrats, some as Republicans.

But they all want the same thing: to drop their children off at school without fear of them being hurt.

Parents offered all sorts of different ideas to curb school gun violence.

"I read a quote once that said, 'the sign of true intelligence is to be able to hold a conversation with two opposing view points in mind and not lose your head,'" said parent Kristin Hooper.

There was mention of background checks, more school security, a push for more counseling and more conversation.

"It's about seeing the person you are talking to as a human being," said another parent, Jeff Warner. "They have concerns. They have fears. They have maybe a different perspective that you haven't seen."

Williamson County has considered approving funding to hire an additional eight school resource officers in the district.

The resolution will be voted on March 20.

