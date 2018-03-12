Nashville man arrested after making bomb threat at Regions Bank

A Nashville man was arrested Monday after trying to rob a bank using a false bomb threat.

James Corbitt, 50, entered an employee's cubicle at the Regions Bank on Nolensville Pike and claimed he was armed with a bomb, then made a robbery demand.

Someone at the bank called the police and South Precinct officers arrived to the scene. Corbitt was taken into custody without issue and did not have any weapons, according to police.

Authorities expect Corbitt will be charged federally on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.