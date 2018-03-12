2 TN teams headed for NCAA tourney but won't play in Nashville

Fans of the Lipscomb University Bisons, who made it to the tournament for the first time in school history, and the Tennessee Volunteers will have to hit the road to see their teams.

The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament are just days away, and some Tennessee teams have a lot to be excited about.

Instead, Tennessee will play Wright State in Dallas.

Lipscomb will take on North Carolina in Charlotte, but no matter where they play, this is a historic moment for the school.

Athletic Director Philip Hutcheson told News4, Lipscomb decided to make the move to Division I in 1999 and became fully eligible for the tournament in 2003.

"It's a huge move forward for us -- something we've been working 15 years for now, and obviously, the fans are very excited about it," Hutcheson said.

This year will be their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Right now, the team is getting in a bit more practice during the university's spring break.

Hutcheson says this is a moment for Lipscomb to stake their claim in D-1 basketball.

"If we were to go out and beat a team like North Carolina, defending champions [and] a 'blue blood' in terms of the basketball world, it would really drive a flag in the ground, just staking our claim as part of Division One basketball," Hutcheson said.

And the fans are definitely excited -- today all around campus, there were signs everywhere that said "Congrats Bisons!"

"It's a great opportunity for our team, one I think they're ready for," Hutcheson said. "And if they're fortunate enough to win it, we'll certainly look forward to not only what it does for the basketball program but the university as well."

We've heard from some fans that say they were hoping their teams would play here in Nashville, where some teams will play in the tournament, but that isn't the case this year.

Part of this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and the Midwestern Regional Championship will be played at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Here's a list of every game you can see in Nashville:

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

First round (Friday):

Cincinnati (No. 2) v. Georgia State (No. 15)

Nevada (No. 7) v. Texas (No. 10)

Second Round (Sunday):

Cincinnati/Georgia State winner v. Nevada/Texas winner

Midwest Regional Tournament

First round (Friday):

Xavier (No. 1) v. North Carolina Central/Texas Southern winner

Missouri (No. 8) v. Florida State (No. 9)

Second Round (Sunday):

Xavier/NorthCarolina Central/Texas Southern winner v. Missouri/Florida State winner

