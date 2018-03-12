Wife of fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter gives birth to son

Fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed in the line of duty. (WSMV)

Kallon Knox Dickey was born a month after his father, Jason Dickey, was killed in the line of duty. (Photo Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Fire Dept.)

The wife of fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey gave birth to a son on Monday.

Kallon Knox Dickey was born today, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

Fire engineer Jason Dickey, 38, was killed and four other firefighters were injured when a wall collapsed while they were fighting a massive house fire on Hood Lakes Road in Lawrenceburg on Feb. 12.

He left behind his wife and three other children. His wife was pregnant with their fourth child, Kallon, when Dickey died.

"We lost a hero, we lost a man who saved several lives in his 11-year career," said Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Jay Moore.

