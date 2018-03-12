Rutherford County leader pushes to eliminate annual car-emission - WSMV News 4

Rutherford County leader pushes to eliminate annual car-emissions testing

For many drivers, it's a yearly hassle -- that annual emissions test you need for your car. 

Rutherford County Commissioner Robert Stevens wants to put an end to that requirement. He says it's time-consuming and unnecessary and believes the law is out-of-date. 

According to Stevens, the law was put in place in the early 90s in response to concerns about air quality. 

"We have been in compliance for many many years now," Stevens said. "All of the new cars and so emission-friendly and fuel efficient that the program is really obsolete at this point."

Stevens recognizes the proposed resolution could result in a loss of revenue for the county, but he says it will be so small that it will likely be unnoticeable. 

If the proposal passes, it will only impact Rutherford County. 

