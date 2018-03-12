S-E-C! League lands conference-record 8 teams in NCAA Tournament

The Southeastern Conference's push to improve in men's basketball finally has paid off in record fashion.

The conference best known for cranking out national champions in football landed a league-record eight teams in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M will all participate in the tournament this year.

That easily topped the six teams the SEC has put into the tournament nine times, most recently in 2008.

The Atlantic Coast Conference led all conferences by tying its own record with nine teams in the tournament.

The Big 12 thought the league would get nine teams in as well but wound up with seven with Baylor among the first four teams out. Oklahoma State also missed out - despite two wins over No. 1 seed Kansas - after losing to the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament.

Here's a list of all 68 teams participating in the tournament (SEC teams in bold):

Alabama (No. 9)

Arizona

Arizona State

Arkansas (No. 7)

Auburn (No. 4)

Bucknell

Buffalo

Butler

Cal State Fullerton

Charleston

Cincinnati

Clemson

Creighton

Davidson

Duke

Florida (No. 6)

Florida State

Georgia State

Gonzaga

Houston

Iona

Kansas

Kansas State

Kentucky (No. 5)

Lipscomb

LIU Brooklyn

Loyola (Chicago)*

Marshall

Miami (FL)

Michigan

Michigan State

Missouri (No. 8)

Montana

Murray State

Nevada

New Mexico State

North Carolina Central

North Carolina State

North Carolina

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Penn

Providence

Purdue

Radford

Rhode Island

San Diego State

Seton Hall

South Dakota State

St. Bonaventure

Stephen F. Austin*

Syracuse

TCU

Tennessee (No. 3)

Texas

Texas A&M (No. 7)

Texas Southern

Texas Tech

UCLA

UMBC*

UNC Greensboro*

Villanova

Virginia

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

Wichita State

Wright State

Xavier

