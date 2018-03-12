S-E-C! League lands conference-record 8 teams in NCAAs - WSMV News 4

S-E-C! League lands conference-record 8 teams in NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV-AP) -

The Southeastern Conference's push to improve in men's basketball finally has paid off in record fashion.

The conference best known for cranking out national champions in football landed a league-record eight teams in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M will all participate in the tournament this year. 

That easily topped the six teams the SEC has put into the tournament nine times, most recently in 2008.

The Atlantic Coast Conference led all conferences by tying its own record with nine teams in the tournament.

The Big 12 thought the league would get nine teams in as well but wound up with seven with Baylor among the first four teams out. Oklahoma State also missed out - despite two wins over No. 1 seed Kansas - after losing to the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament.

Routing for your favorite SEC team? Here's a bracket to follow them through the entire tournament. 

Here's a list of all 68 teams participating in the tournament (SEC teams in bold):

  • Alabama (No. 9)
  • Arizona
  • Arizona State 
  • Arkansas (No. 7)
  • Auburn (No. 4)
  • Bucknell
  • Buffalo
  • Butler 
  • Cal State Fullerton
  • Charleston
  • Cincinnati
  • Clemson 
  • Creighton 
  • Davidson 
  • Duke 
  • Florida (No. 6)
  • Florida State
  • Georgia State
  • Gonzaga
  • Houston 
  • Iona
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State 
  • Kentucky (No. 5)
  • Lipscomb
  • LIU Brooklyn
  • Loyola (Chicago)* 
  • Marshall
  • Miami (FL)
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State 
  • Missouri (No. 8)
  • Montana
  • Murray State
  • Nevada 
  • New Mexico State
  • North Carolina Central
  • North Carolina State 
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio State 
  • Oklahoma
  • Penn
  • Providence 
  • Purdue 
  • Radford
  • Rhode Island 
  • San Diego State
  • Seton Hall 
  • South Dakota State
  • St. Bonaventure 
  • Stephen F. Austin*  
  • Syracuse 
  • TCU 
  • Tennessee (No. 3)
  • Texas 
  • Texas A&M (No. 7) 
  • Texas Southern
  • Texas Tech 
  • UCLA 
  • UMBC* 
  • UNC Greensboro* 
  • Villanova
  • Virginia
  • Virginia Tech 
  • West Virginia 
  • Wichita State 
  • Wright State
  • Xavier

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

