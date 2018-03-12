Former Spring Hill officer sentenced in federal court on civil rights charges

A former Spring Hill police officer was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of deprivation of rights under color law, according to a news release.

Don Cochran, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said Christopher Patrick Odom, 27, of Spring Hill, will serve 12 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

Odom was indicted in July 2017 and pleaded guilty in October 2017 to engaging in unwanted sexual contact with a female motorist while on duty as a police officer.

U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger sentenced Odom to the maximum penalty under the statute and noted that Odom’s behavior was outrageous and that he displayed a pattern of conduct that abused his position as a police officer.

According to court documents, Odom initiated a traffic stop on the female victim during the late evening hours of June 25, 2016. Upon approaching the victim’s car, Odom ordered her to write her name and phone number or date of birth on a piece of paper. Thereafter, Odom ordered the victim out of her car and brought her to the side of his patrol car. He then tried to kiss the victim and attempted put his hands down her pants. He then grabbed the victim’s hand and placed it on his penis. Odom also lied to the victim about his name before finally allowing her to leave the scene.

Odom previously pleaded guilty to state charges of sexual battery and official misconduct regarding the victim in this case and another female motorist in Maury County and served 78 days in jail. He is facing similar state charges in Williamson County.

