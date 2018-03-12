EagleCam viewers may see baby eagles hatch on Monday

Viewers of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Biological Sciences EagleCam may see eaglets hatch on Monday.

Dr. Fred Alsop, a professor of Biological Sciences and director of the EagleCam Project, said two of the three eggs appeared to be pipping, or cracking, on Monday morning.

Click to reach the ETSU Eagle Project

Those following the EagleCam Project have been awaiting the arrival of Noshi and Shima’s baby eagles.

In early February, Shima laid three eggs, the final being a surprise, as she had laid two eggs in previous nesting seasons.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.