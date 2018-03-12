Nashville car thefts up by more than 200% in 2018

The number of cars stolen in Nashville has increased by more than 200 percent four years.

According to Metro Police statistics, 172 cars were stolen in 2014 from the beginning of January through March 3. During that same time period in 2018, 573 cars were stolen, a 233 percent increase.

Metro Police warn that a lot of these case involves vehicles that are left unlocked or still running in a parking lot to heat up during the winter or cool off in the summer.

Police also say leaving valuables visible in your vehicle, including a purse, wallet, or shopping bags, can make you an easy target.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.