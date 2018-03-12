Teen accused of killing two in KY high school in court - WSMV News 4

Teen accused of killing two in KY high school in court

Posted:
Gabe Parker sits in Marshall County Circuit Court on Monday. (WSMV) Gabe Parker sits in Marshall County Circuit Court on Monday. (WSMV)
BENTON, KY (WSMV) -

The teenager accused of killing two 15-year-old students inside Marshall County High School made his first public appearance in court on Monday.

Gabe Parker, 15, charged with two counts of murder and 14 counts of first-degree assault, appeared in Marshall County Circuit Court for the first time.

Parker had been in the juvenile court system, which is closed to the public, until his indictment on Feb. 16. He is being held at a juvenile facility in Paducah, KY.

Parker was taken into custody shortly after the Jan. 23 shooting inside the school.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, died as a result of the shooting.

