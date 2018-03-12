Former councilman contests date of Nashville mayoral election

Ludye Wallace has filed a lawsuit against having the mayoral election in August. (WSMV)

Nashville mayoral candidate Ludye Wallace has filed a lawsuit against the Davidson County Election Commission challenging the date for the mayoral election.

Wallace, who picked up a nominating petition on Friday, wants the election to be held in May, according to the suit filed Monday morning in Davidson County Chancery Court.

In the motion filed in support of the suit on Monday, it is claimed state law calls for the election to be held between 75 and 80 days after the office is declared vacant.

The Davidson County Election Commission voted on Friday to hold the mayoral election to fill Megan Barry’s seat for the remainder of the term in August.

Wallace is president of the Nashville chapter of the NAACP and a former longtime Metro councilman.

