Jay-Z, Beyonce bring stadium tour to Nashville in August

Jay-Z and Beyonce will be performing at Vanderbilt Stadium this summer, according to a news release.

The OTR II stadium tour will make a stop in Nashville on Aug. 23. Tickets go on sale through LiveNation.com at noon on Monday, March 19.

The stadium tour begins in Europe in June before moving to North America in late July.

Beyonce last performed in Nashville in October 2016 in a show at Nissan Stadium.

In summer 2014, Beyonce and Jay-Z performed six weeks of sold-out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated On the Run tour.

