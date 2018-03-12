Murfreesboro man missing since Friday

Josh Londre was last seen at his Murfreesboro home on Friday. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Friday.

Police said Josh Michael Londre, 36, is suffering from renal and liver failure and is in need of medication.

He left his home on Friday without his phone, wallet and companion animal.

Londre is described as being 6-foot tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Londre’s whereabouts, contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.