33 vehicles, 13 homes vandalized in Clarksville over the weekend - WSMV News 4

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Some residents in Clarksville woke up over the weekend to find their cars or homes had been vandalized.

The city had 33 vehicles and 13 homes damaged in a matter of days. The vandals mostly broke glass without stealing anything.

The majority of the vandalism took place at homes with streets running off of Ringgold Road from the point where it intersects with the 101st Parkway, continuing down Ringgold Road until it crosses Fort Campbell Boulevard and changes to Britton Springs Road.  

Other areas were also vandalized to a lesser degree. They included Pea Ridge Road, Blakemore Drive, Nottingham Drive, and Delaware Drive.   

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

