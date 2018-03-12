76-year-old woman killed in head-on crash on Briley Parkway

A 76-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a head-on crash on Briley Parkway.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. According to Metro police, the victim was a passenger in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that was exiting Briley Parkway east onto Ellington Parkway north.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve on the ramp, traveled across the grass median and onto the Briley Parkway east on-ramp, where it ran into a 2010 Chrysler 300.

The 76-year-old woman was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately released.

The driver of the Chrysler and her passenger were treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the Impala’s excessive speed on the wet road contributed to the crash.