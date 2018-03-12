2 teens injured in shooting at Antioch apartment complex

The vandals mostly broke glass without stealing anything.More >>
Police told News 4 that a 15 year old was shot three times in the back, and a 16 year suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.More >>
A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was involved in a rollover crash in Maury County on Sunday. He was checked at the scene and released.More >>
There is some good news for drivers. “Hot mix" plants will be opening in the coming weeks. The hot mix creates a better patch than the cold mix that crews have been using in recent weeks.More >>
Parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.More >>
It happened just after midnight Sunday on Knight Drive.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 4:15 a.m. on State Highway 96.More >>
Metro police are looking for the man who robbed a bank inside a Hermitage Kroger on Sunday.More >>
Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland according to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd.More >>
Carrie Underwood’s hockey-playing hubby Mike Fisher celebrated the star’s birthday with a bit of a social media tease!More >>
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >>
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >>
Russia's Defense Ministry says it has successfully tested one of the "invincible" missiles that President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month could deliver a warhead at hypersonic speed and pierce US defenses.More >>
A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was involved in a rollover crash in Maury County on Sunday. He was checked at the scene and released.More >>
