2 teens injured in shooting at Antioch apartment complex

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two teens were shot at an Antioch apartment complex early Sunday morning.

It happened in the parking lot of the Willow Point Apartments located at 1104 Hickory Hollow Terrace. 

Police told News 4 that a 15 year old was shot three times in the back, and a 16 year suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where the 15 year old is in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

No suspect description or motive have been named in the case.

