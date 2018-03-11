Latest round of winter weather will likely add to pothole problems

The mid-state is currently under a winter weather advisory tonight.

It has been raining most of the day and night. The roads are wet, so TDOT crews cannot pre-treat with the brine mixture that they would usually put down.

Instead, they are really going to be focusing on be bridges and overpasses -- putting salt down, and allowing the water on the pavement to mix with it and create a brine that can treat those flyovers.

TDOT also says this latest batch of freezing temps will likely make potholes on area roads worse.

“It’s bad. I've hit several potholes,” said Nashville resident Jermaine Boyd. “At least get the potholes filled, so we don't have to keep paying for unnecessary repairs for our cars.”

There is some good news for drivers.

“Hot mix" plants will be opening in the coming weeks. The hot mix creates a better patch than the cold mix that crews have been using in recent weeks.

“The hot mix is more malleable and it creates a better patch overall,” TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte explains.

Schulte says the same crews that are reporting at midnight are the same ones that patch the potholes.

So even if we do get perfect weather on Monday afternoon, TDOT probably will not be pothole patching tomorrow.

Schulte says tonight, crews are in snow and ice mode.

“Most of our areas in middle Tennessee are going to be reporting at midnight. They'll come in at midnight, have their trucks ready,” said Schulte. “Their plan is to go out around three o’clock this morning, throw some salt out on problem bridges.”

For those of you heading out the door early around 4:00 a.m. or 5:00 a.m. then you need to be mindful about those trouble spots on bridges and overpasses.

“We have problems with our morning rush hour when it's just rain. So when you throw in slick spots and everything else, that can be problematic,” said Schulte. “Those elevated surfaces, when the winds hit them, they can just freeze a lot more quickly.”

The northern counties near the Kentucky state line could see more accumulation. TDOT says they may even need to plow some of the roads up there.

Across the Metro area, drivers are told to plan ahead, give themselves extra time in their morning commute.