THP trooper involved in rollover crash in Maury County

Trooper Cameron Chatman (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) Trooper Cameron Chatman (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
MAURY COUNTY, TN -

A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was involved in a rollover crash in Maury County on Sunday.

Cameron Chatman was on his way to another crash when he lost control of his car at mile marker 45 on Interstate 65.

His vehicle hydroplaned, causing it to go off the road, and strike an embankment before rolling over.

Trooper Chatman was checked out by the first responders and was released.

