THP trooper involved in rollover crash in Maury County

A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was involved in a rollover crash in Maury County on Sunday. He was checked at the scene and released.More >>
It happened just after midnight Sunday on Knight Drive.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 4:15 a.m. on State Highway 96.More >>
Metro police are looking for the man who robbed a bank inside a Hermitage Kroger on Sunday.More >>
Tennessee was selected as a #3 seed and will play Wright State in Dallas, Texas. Lipscomb, in its first-ever tournament appearance, was selected as a #15 seed and will take on #2 North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina. Even if local teams will not be making an appearance, Nashvillians still have plenty of good games coming to Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing children under the age of four missing from Goodlettsville, TN.More >>
Authorities are looking for 18-year-old Muoc Rut. Warrants for aggravated assault have been issued for him.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing children under the age of four missing from Goodlettsville, TN.More >>
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >>
Parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.More >>
Jesse Reed's vehicle was found submerged near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock. The vehicle was recovered around noon Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump praised other countries for imposing the death penalty or life in prison for drug dealers Saturday, saying the United States should consider similar penalties.More >>
Three men have been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Gallatin Pike last month.More >>
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >>
A toddler who got a hold of his mother's iPhone ended up disabling her device for nearly half a lifetime.More >>
Bryant, an inmate at the Broward County Jail, said he saw Nikolas Cruz pacing and staring at the ceiling inside his individual cell in the infirmary wing. “He was just lost in his mind."More >>
A gunman and three female hostages were found dead at a military veterans home in Northern California on Friday evening, officials said, a grim end to a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours.More >>
