1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in north Nashville

One person was killed and three others injured in a head-on collision in north Nashville.

It happened just after midnight Sunday on Knight Drive.

Police says an 18-year-old driver was headed northbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze when she went into the southbound lane while negotiating a curve. She then struck a 2005 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda, Robin Jenkins, 52, of Nashville, died at the scene. Her 16-year-old daughter was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cruze and her 18-year-old passenger were also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The teens told officers they were fleeing from someone in another car who was shooting at them. Authorities say this aspect of the case remains under investigation.